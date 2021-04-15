Pakistan
Army Chief visits Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi
- He was given a detailed briefing on ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation.
15 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi.
On the occasion, he was given a detailed briefing on ongoing and future projects of Fauji Foundation.
The Army Chief appreciated the performance and commitment of Fauji Foundation towards provision of quality services and assured of his full support in all its future endeavors.
During the visit, the Army Chief also inaugurated 100-bed hospital and Foundation University Institute School of Nursing.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
Army Chief visits Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi
TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed
PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin
Read more stories
Comments