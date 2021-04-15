ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron says 'mobilisation' key to Notre-Dame rebuild target

  • He reiterated the objective a year later, despite delays brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday praised efforts made to rebuild the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, saying continued mobilisation was needed to meet the government's target of restoring the landmark within three years.

Visiting Notre-Dame two years to the day after the world watched transfixed in horror as flames ravaged the cathedral, Macron said "immense" restoration work had already been accomplished since the blaze.

"We are also looking to the three coming years because we will have to meet our targets, and therefore there is a great mobilisation of planning that is very demanding and rigorous," he said.

While the spire collapsed and much of the roof was destroyed on the evening of April 15 2019, the efforts of firefighters ensured the great medieval edifice survived the night.

Macron set a five-year restoration target in the immediate aftermath of the fire, which would mean the cathedral could be visited again when Paris hosts the 2024 summer Olympics.

He reiterated the objective a year later, despite delays brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Notre-Dame will be reopened for worship in April 2024, restoration work will actually have to continue beyond that date, according to Jean-Louis Georgelin, a former general handpicked by Macron to lead the effort.

The rebuild is helped by some 833 million euros ($991 million) collected in a national and international donation campaign launched immediately after the fire, although this may not be enough to push the restoration over the finishing line.

The interior of the cathedral is today marked by a web of scaffolding, surrounded by nets and tarpaulins, where carpenters, rope workers, scaffolders and crane operators hurry around.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to shed more light on the causes of the fire.

Several shortcomings in the security of the cathedral were identified -- in particular in the alarm system which meant that the alert to firefighters was late -- and in the electrical system of one of the elevators.

An accident, possibly caused by a short circuit or discarded cigarette butt, remains a likely explanation, but the extent of the damage has made drawing any final conclusions impossible.

Emmanuel Macron rebuild target Notre Dame cathedral

Macron says 'mobilisation' key to Notre-Dame rebuild target

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters