World
Irish house prices rise 3pc year-on-year in February
- The government shut most building sites in late December and only allowed housebuilding to resume this week. Prices in February rose by 1.2% year-on-year in Dublin and were 4.7% higher across the rest of the country.
15 Apr 2021
DUBLIN: Irish residential property prices rose at the fastest annual pace for almost two years in February, up 3% year-on-year, as a shutdown of construction to slow the spread of COVID-19 compounded a long-standing lack of supply.
The government shut most building sites in late December and only allowed housebuilding to resume this week. Prices in February rose by 1.2% year-on-year in Dublin and were 4.7% higher across the rest of the country.
The pandemic briefly halted seven years of unbroken price growth last year. However, growth had begun to moderate before Ireland's first lockdown a year ago, having recovered rapidly from a spectacular property crash just over a decade ago.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
Irish house prices rise 3pc year-on-year in February
TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed
PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin
Read more stories
Comments