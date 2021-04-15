ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Race for Champions League spots hots up in Serie A

  • Four points separate AC Milan in second place from Napoli in fifth, while Lazio sit four points further back with a game in hand.
  • Going one better and reaching the runners-up spot is a realistic objective this season for a club with the 11th-highest wage budget in the division.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

ROME: With the Serie A title race all but over after Inter Milan pulled 11 points clear at the top last weekend, the chasing pack targeting Champions League spots promise to provide a thrilling conclusion to the season in Italy.

Four points separate AC Milan in second place from Napoli in fifth, while Lazio sit four points further back with a game in hand.

AS Roma, one point behind their rivals, cannot be counted out of the top four race quite yet.

What makes the six-team battle for three Champions League spots so open is the number of head-to-head clashes that await in the final eight rounds, starting with third-placed Juventus' trip to Atalanta on Sunday.

The Bergamo club have achieved astonishing success in recent years, reaching the Champions League knockout stages in back-to-back seasons since a club record third-placed finish in 2018/19, a feat they repeated the following year.

Going one better and reaching the runners-up spot is a realistic objective this season for a club with the 11th-highest wage budget in the division.

Gian Piero Gasperini's entertaining side are the league's top scorers this season, with 71 goals in 30 matches, and go into the game against Juventus in fourth place, one point behind the champions and on a four-match league winning run.

For Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, the pressure is on to avoid a result that could plunge his team back into crisis.

Pirlo came in for fierce criticism after picking up one point from games against lowly Benevento and Torino either side of the international break.

Back-to-back wins against Napoli and Genoa were a good response but the critics will be ready to pounce again if Pirlo's side fall in Bergamo.

Juventus could do with some help from their rivals Inter, who are looking for a 12th straight league win when they travel to Napoli on Sunday.

A Juve defeat would hand Gennaro Gattuso's side the chance to draw level with the Turin club with a win, and plunge Pirlo's Champions League qualification hopes into doubt once more.

The chance of top four rivals dropping points make it imperative for AC Milan, Lazio and Roma to get wins against bottom-half opponents Genoa, Benevento and Torino respectively.

Only one round of fixtures between now and the end of the season will not feature a head-to-head clash between top seven teams, and coming out on top in these games will be crucial due to the league format.

If two teams finish the season level on points, the ranking is determined by head-to-head record rather than goal difference.

This rule adds another layer of intrigue to match-ups like Juventus against Atalanta, as their first meeting of the season ended in a 1-1 draw.

With a single point separating the teams, a win in Bergamo could be worth more than just three points come the season's end.

Champions League AC Milan Serie A title race

Race for Champions League spots hots up in Serie A

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters