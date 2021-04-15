Markets
Philippines tenders for around 380,000 tonnes of wheat
HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase around 380,000 tonnes of milling wheat and animal feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for price submissions is Friday, April 16.
The group is seeking a series of consignments for shipment between June and September.
A separate tender from importers in the Philippines for 165,000 tonnes of feed wheat closes on Thursday.
