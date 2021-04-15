ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.99%)
JSCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
PAEL 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,869 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,757 Decreased By ▼ -90.03 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By ▼ -62.29 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,527 Decreased By ▼ -17.76 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business & Finance

OGRA likely to reduce POL product prices

  • The oil and gas regulator computed the new rates based at 17 percent GST and PL rates notified on the POL for first half of April.
Ali Ahmed 15 Apr 2021

The government is likely to bring good news to the people due to inflation by reducing the prices of petroleum products.

As per details, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has received a summary of changes in prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days. With its approval, petroleum products are likely to become cheaper by up to Rs 2 per liter.

In its summary, OGRA has suggested not to increase the petroleum levy in view of global crude oil prices. The summary recommended a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per liter. It is pertinent to mention that the oil and gas regulator computed the new rates based at 17 percent GST and PL rates notified on the POL for first half of April.

As per reports, the government may not reduce the ex-depot prices of petrol and HSD as it did not pass on full impact of increased global oil prices in recent months. The government may increase the rate of PL which reduced to Rs11.23 per litre on petrol and PL on HSD to Rs15.29 per litre after charging Rs30 per litre for many months.

It may be recalled that on March 31, the government had also reduced petrol and diesel prices. The new prices will be announced this evening after the approval of the Prime Minister.

petrol OGRA POL rates diesel

OGRA likely to reduce POL product prices

