ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.99%)
JSCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
PAEL 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,869 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,757 Decreased By ▼ -90.03 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By ▼ -62.29 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,527 Decreased By ▼ -17.76 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares give up early gains on record fresh virus cases, Maharashtra lockdown

  • Auto stocks were also about 2% lower, with Eicher Motors dropping over 3%.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares reversed early gains to trade lower on Thursday, after the country reported a record spike in fresh COVID-19 cases and its richest state imposed a lockdown, stoking fears of further economic pains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,432.0 by 0524 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.6% lower at 48,274.27, as the two indexes continued their retreat from record highs hit in mid-February amid surging virus cases.

Maharashtra, home to India's financial hub Mumbai, entered a lockdown starting midnight April 14 until the end of the month, while nationwide infections hit a new daily record of more than 200,000 over the last 24 hours.

"The rise in cases is a clear dampener... even though the lockdown was expected the market will see knee-jerk reactions and will take time to digest things as rumours are now news," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co.

IT services heavyweight Infosys Ltd led losses on the benchmark index, after reporting a rise in quarterly profit and forecasting higher annual revenue for the year.

"The results (for Infosys) were priced in and we saw nothing from the company that was above expectations... we're seeing some knee jerk selling here," Joshi added.

The company's stocks dragged the wider IT services sector down about 0.6%.

Pharmaceutical companies, several of which make COVID-19 medication, advanced 1.6%, as demand for such drugs including remdesivir rises.

State-run banks fell 2.3% and were among the top losing sectors.

The index has dropped over 6% so far this week.

Auto stocks were also about 2% lower, with Eicher Motors dropping over 3%.

Metal stocks advanced 0.3% as iron ore prices surged on strong demand.

Stronger metal prices and stable demand had helped metal stocks through the year, but a re-rating of prices may be on the horizon, Joshi said.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex COVID19

Indian shares give up early gains on record fresh virus cases, Maharashtra lockdown

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters