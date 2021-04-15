ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.99%)
JSCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
PAEL 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,869 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,757 Decreased By ▼ -90.03 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By ▼ -62.29 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,527 Decreased By ▼ -17.76 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Remittances from UAE to Pakistan bound to increase significantly in Ramadan

  • A double-digit growth in remittances is expected during Ramadan, with the best performing corridors being India, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh and Indonesia.
Ali Ahmed 15 Apr 2021

Remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan and other Islamic countries is bound to increase significantly in the month of Ramadan.

“We’ll see this trend continue this year. The indicators are pointing towards positive and robust remittance activities. The transactions are expected to peak in the week ahead of Eid-Al-Fitr, when residents start transferring money to their families and loved ones in their home countries. We forecast the growth trend during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr to reach around five per cent and 10 per cent, respectively,” said Rashed A. Al Ansari, chief executive officer (CEO) of Al Ansari Exchange, quoted Khaleej Times.

UAE-based Lulu Financial Holdings expects remittances to India, Pakistan, Egypt and Morocco will witness the highest flow in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Hasan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, expects a double-digit growth in remittances during Ramadan, with the best performing corridors being India, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Earlier, Malik Bostan President Pakistan Forex Association of Pakistan stated that the US dollar would decline further against the Pakistani Rupee in the upcoming Eid season.

Bostan said that he expects record remittances in the coming months due to upcoming Eids which will further weaken the dollar. “Record remittances come during Eid (i.e. Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha), so I believe that US Dollar could decline below 150 reaching 145 against PKR,” said Bostan.

Pakistan uae Remittances Ramadan

Remittances from UAE to Pakistan bound to increase significantly in Ramadan

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters