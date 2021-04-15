Business & Finance
Hyundai Motor Group plans to launch EVs in China every year starting 2022
- The South Korean auto group said it plans to unveil a total of 21 EV models from Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp by 2030, including hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles.
15 Apr 2021
SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Thursday it plans to launch electric vehicles (EVs) in China every year starting 2022 to enhance its presence in the world's biggest car market.
The South Korean auto group said it plans to unveil a total of 21 EV models from Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp by 2030, including hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles.
The group said it plans to cut the number of its gasoline vehicle models to 14 in China from the current 21 by 2025.
Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan
Hyundai Motor Group plans to launch EVs in China every year starting 2022
PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education
Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan
EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause
Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran
COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital
Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn
Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy
Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin
Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport
EFF programme open to adjustment
Read more stories
Comments