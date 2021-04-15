CBOT corn may rise into $6.00-1/4 to $6.07 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may rise into a range of $6.00-1/4 to $6.07 per bushel, as pointed by a trendline.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $5.33-3/4 reveals this target zone, around which a decent correction may occur, as suggested by the pattern of this trend.

A correction from the current level may be shallow, limited to $5.89-3/4. On the daily chart, the uptrend from $3.74-1/2 has resumed towards a range of $6.06-1/2 to $6.19-1/4, as pointed by another trendline.

The zigzagging mode indicates either a temporary top around $6.06 or an early stage of a strong rally. The $6.06-1/2 level will be pivotal in evaluating the next direction.

