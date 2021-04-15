ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.38%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.92%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.11%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.56%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
MLCF 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
PAEL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TRG 164.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.21%)
UNITY 30.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.08%)
BR100 4,867 Decreased By ▼ -6.72 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,735 Decreased By ▼ -113 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,203 Decreased By ▼ -108.61 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.57 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may rise into $6.00-1/4 to $6.07 range

  • The zigzagging mode indicates either a temporary top around $6.06 or an early stage of a strong rally. The $6.06-1/2 level will be pivotal in evaluating the next direction.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may rise into a range of $6.00-1/4 to $6.07 per bushel, as pointed by a trendline.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $5.33-3/4 reveals this target zone, around which a decent correction may occur, as suggested by the pattern of this trend.

A correction from the current level may be shallow, limited to $5.89-3/4. On the daily chart, the uptrend from $3.74-1/2 has resumed towards a range of $6.06-1/2 to $6.19-1/4, as pointed by another trendline.

The zigzagging mode indicates either a temporary top around $6.06 or an early stage of a strong rally. The $6.06-1/2 level will be pivotal in evaluating the next direction.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT corn may rise into $6.00-1/4 to $6.07 range

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters