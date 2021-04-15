Golf: LPGA Lotte Championship

LOS ANGELES: First round leaders at the Lotte Championship at Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-72):

64 - Brittany Altomare, Yuka Saso (PHI) 65 - Nelly Korda, Ryu So-yeon (KOR), Ally Ewing

66 - Stacy Lewis

67 - Stephanie Meadow (NIR), Lydia Ko (NZL), Jessica Korda, Rose Zhang, Kim Sei-young (KOR), Hsu Wei-ling (TPE), Lee Mi-hyang (KOR)