Sports
Golf: LPGA Lotte Championship
- Brittany Altomare, Yuka Saso (PHI).
15 Apr 2021
LOS ANGELES: First round leaders at the Lotte Championship at Kapolei Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii (USA unless noted, par-72):
64 - Brittany Altomare, Yuka Saso (PHI) 65 - Nelly Korda, Ryu So-yeon (KOR), Ally Ewing
66 - Stacy Lewis
67 - Stephanie Meadow (NIR), Lydia Ko (NZL), Jessica Korda, Rose Zhang, Kim Sei-young (KOR), Hsu Wei-ling (TPE), Lee Mi-hyang (KOR)
Comments