ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.61%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.89%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.53%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.99%)
JSCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
PAEL 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -4.96 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,760 Decreased By ▼ -87.42 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,240 Decreased By ▼ -71.35 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,525 Decreased By ▼ -19.67 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's daily Covid caseload doubles in 10 days to 200,000

  • Having let its guard down with mass religious festivals, political rallies and spectators at cricket matches, India is experiencing a ferocious new wave with almost two million fresh cases this month.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

NEW DELHI: India added a record 200,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, official data showed Thursday, as the country's huge second wave accelerates.

The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since early April, with a cumulative total 14.1 million cases.

India also added 1,038 deaths in the past day, taking the total to almost 175,000, the health ministry data showed, although on a per capita basis India is far behind many other countries.

This week, it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases -- experts have blamed complacency about the virus and frustration for the surge.

Having let its guard down with mass religious festivals, political rallies and spectators at cricket matches, India is experiencing a ferocious new wave with almost two million fresh cases this month.

After a lockdown a year ago caused widespread misery and one of the sharpest downturns of any major economy, the central government is desperate to avoid a hugely unpopular second shutdown.

But many states are tightening the screws, in particular Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, which this week introduced tougher restrictions for its 125 million people.

India Mumbai coronavirus cases COVID19 cases

India's daily Covid caseload doubles in 10 days to 200,000

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters