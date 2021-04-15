ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
AVN 89.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.28%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
DGKC 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.29%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
FFL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.81%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.4%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
MLCF 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TRG 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.21%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,864 Decreased By ▼ -9.64 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,727 Decreased By ▼ -120.35 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,217 Decreased By ▼ -94.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,511 Decreased By ▼ -33.36 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars break higher, data speaks of strong Q1

  • Both currencies also made sizable gains on the yen and euro.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars touched three-week tops on Thursday as their US counterpart extended its broad retreat and upbeat data suggested the Australian economy had grown strongly last quarter.

The Aussie stood at $0.7718, after jumping 1% overnight when a break of major resistance at $0.7677 triggered a wave of stop-loss buying. The next target is a high from March at $0.7849.

The kiwi dollar climbed to $0.7145, having gained 1.2% overnight and finally cleared resistance at $0.7070. Its next targets are $0.7187 and $0.7268.

Both currencies also made sizable gains on the yen and euro.

The Aussie got an added fillip from data showing 70,700 jobs were added in March, twice the market forecast, while unemployment dropped to a one-year low at 5.6%.

"The March 2021 labour force survey was another incredibly solid report," said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA. "It supports our non-consensus call that the unemployment rate will end the year at 5.0%."

"It's is probably time to stop using the word 'recovery' when referring to the state of the Australian economy. The domestic economy is now simply in expansion mode."

So far, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has stuck to its super loose monetary policy, emphasising that unemployment will likely have to fall to 4% or lower to get wages and inflation up to desired levels.

That commitment has made bonds resilient to the recent run of upbeat economic news and kept 10-year yields steady at 1.73% and off the recent 1.83% top.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to being patient on policy and keeping rates at 0.25% for a prolonged period.

That left yields on 10-year bonds near their lowest in two weeks at 1.720%, with a hike not priced until late next year.

"The first RBNZ rate hike is priced by November 2022, bang on our forecast," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank. "And the curve glides higher thereafter, with another hike by the middle of 2023."

"For the kiwi, our year-end forecast of $0.75 offers just a little in the way of upside," he added. "As the world eventually (hopefully) recovers into 2022, we expect it to do a bit more."

Yuan Yen New Zealand dollars Australian and New Zealand dollars kiwi dollar

Australia, NZ dollars break higher, data speaks of strong Q1

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters