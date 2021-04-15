ANL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.19%)
ASC 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.32%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 78.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.4%)
JSCL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.17%)
PAEL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PRL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
PTC 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
UNITY 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.76%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-0.12%)
BR30 25,722 Decreased By ▼ -125.41 (-0.49%)
KSE100 45,240 Decreased By ▼ -70.96 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,520 Decreased By ▼ -24.58 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei gains on global economic recovery hopes; banks track Goldman, Wells Fargo higher

  • Toshiba Corp rose 1.65%, following reports that the conglomerate is seeing more bidders to take it private.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares inched higher on Thursday as investors picked up cyclical firms that would benefit from a global economic rebound, while financials tracked an overnight rise in Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co stocks.

Nikkei share average edged up 0.3% to 29,709.38 by 0151 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.54% to 1,962.78.

"There are concerns about the economic slowdown in Japan due to a resurgence of the virus, but investors are looking at the economic sensitive stocks that would benefit from foreign demand," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Particularly foreign trades are expected to be active and that is boosting shipping firms."

The Topix subindex for shippers gained most among the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange, with Nippon Yusen jumping 5.7%, Mitsui OSK Lines rising 3.17% and Kawasaki Kisen climbing 4.4%.

The sub-index for mining and oil refiners also advanced.

Financial shares rose after Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co advanced on bumper first-quarter profits.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.11%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 2.16% and Nomura Holdings advanced 2.05%.

Toshiba Corp rose 1.65%, following reports that the conglomerate is seeing more bidders to take it private.

Seven & i Holdings Co, up 4.89 %, gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Nintendo , down 1.71%, followed by Fanuc losing 0.55%.

There were 181 advancers on the Nikkei index against 41 decliners.

All but three of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.

Japanese shares Nikkei Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Mitsui OSK Lines

Nikkei gains on global economic recovery hopes; banks track Goldman, Wells Fargo higher

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters