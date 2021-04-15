ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
AVN 89.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.28%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
DGKC 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.29%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
FFL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.81%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.4%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
MLCF 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.74%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TRG 164.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.21%)
UNITY 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,864 Decreased By ▼ -9.64 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,727 Decreased By ▼ -120.35 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,217 Decreased By ▼ -94.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,511 Decreased By ▼ -33.36 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan approved CanSinoBIO says no serious blood clots from its vaccine

  • CanSinoBIO’s Ad5-nCoV vaccine is approved in China, Hungary, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

China’s CanSino Biologics Inc said that no serious blood clot cases had been reported in people inoculated with its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. federal health agencies recommended on Tuesday that use of a similar one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson be paused after six women developed rare blood clots.

CanSinoBIO’s shares fell as much as 13.7% and 18.4% in Shanghai and Hong Kong respectively. They pared losses to close down 6.3% and 7.7% each after the company issued a statement in which it said: “No blood clot related serious adverse events have been reported in around one million vaccinations of Ad5-nCoV.”

CanSinoBIO’s Ad5-nCoV vaccine is approved in China, Hungary, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan.

European regulators this month said they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine and a similar rare blood clotting problem.

Several countries have since limited the AstraZeneca vaccine’s use to certain age groups, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefits outweigh the risks.

Experts said clotting risks for both vaccines remain extremely low and they are highly effective in providing protection against COVID-19, amid concern that reports of the rare side effects could deter people from getting their shots.

“There are other vaccines in clinical use where rare side effects are reported – rotavirus, measles, yellow fever. Yet the vaccines save hundreds of thousands of lives,” said Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute.

“We are looking at rare events ... Countries need to assess the risk of vaccination against the known risk of not vaccinating.”

COVID-19 vaccines from J&J, AstraZeneca, CanSinoBIO and Russia’s Gamaleya Institute use various adenoviruses as a vector to deliver DNA instructions for human cells to produce part of the coronavirus that can spur the immune system to recognise SARS-CoV-2.

China Pakistan vaccine CanSinoBIO vaccine

Pakistan approved CanSinoBIO says no serious blood clots from its vaccine

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters