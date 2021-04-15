ANL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.27%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
EPCL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FFBL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.56%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
UNITY 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.43%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 25,813 Decreased By ▼ -34.18 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,332 Increased By ▲ 21 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,556 Increased By ▲ 11.8 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Asian markets mixed as traders stuggle to build on rally

  • Shanghai and Hong Kong led losses in Asia, while Sydney, Manila and Wellington were also in the red.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Markets were mixed in Asia on Thursday as investors applied the brakes to a recent rally that has some worried valuations may have run a little too high.

The underwhelming performance followed a tepid lead from Wall Street, where only the Dow managed to eke out a gain despite blowout profits at top banks that gave a healthy start to the much-anticipated earnings season.

Observers also said the Chinese central bank's continued push to suck up liquidity from the financial system to keep a lid on debt issuance also showed Beijing was happy enough with its recovery that it was pulling back on last year's stimulus measures.

After hitting a series of records or multi-year highs in recent months, world markets are struggling to push any higher without any new major catalysts, with the latest round of corporate reporting now the main focus.

Traders are also keeping an eye on developments in the pandemic crisis as infections in some countries rise and after vaccine programmes were dealt a blow by blood clot concerns over the Johnson & Johnson jab as well as that from AstraZeneca.

Shanghai and Hong Kong led losses in Asia, while Sydney, Manila and Wellington were also in the red.

Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta rose.

But Patrik Schowitz at JP Morgan Asset Management warned he was less upbeat about regional equities, which he said were dominated by growth and tech firms.

Those sectors have come under pressure of late owing to expectations that interest rates will rise as the world economy rebounds.

