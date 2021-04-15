Hong Kong stocks start day down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started Thursday morning slightly lower after two days of gains and following a soft lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 28.01 points, to 28,872.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.21 percent, or 7.11 points, to 3,409.61, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.27 percent, or 6.00 points, to 2,212.48.