Apr 15, 2021
Goodhue, Moody join All Blacks' growing sick list

  • Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea suffered a torn knee ligament in the same match and will need up to two months to recover.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

WELLINGTON: Centre Jack Goodhue and prop Joe Moody have joined a growing list of All Blacks sidelined by injury as the rigours of a gruelling Super Rugby Aotearoa season take their toll.

Goodhue and Moody both hobbled off the field as their Canterbury Crusaders defeated Wellington Hurricanes 30-27 on Sunday.

The Crusaders confirmed on Thursday that Goodhue ruptured a ligament in his knee and would undergo surgery that was likely to prevent him playing for the rest of the year.

Moody is also facing a lengthy period out of the game, with the Crusaders saying he does not need surgery but suffered "significant" tissue damage to his foot.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea suffered a torn knee ligament in the same match and will need up to two months to recover.

The intensity of the all-New Zealand clashes in Super Rugby Aotearoa has also seen All Blacks skipper Sam Cane sidelined for up to six months with a torn pectoral and Liam Squire hit with a season-ending knee injury.

The All Blacks hope to play a 15-Test schedule this year, including hosting Italy and Fiji in July, the Rugby Championship and a northern hemisphere tour.

