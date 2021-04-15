NAB clarification

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has vehemently rejected an editorial “The NAB Dread” carried by Business Recorder on April 10, 2021.

A spokesman for NAB in a statement, has asked the newspaper to substantiate its “malicious imputations” through cogent and legally sound evidence, documentary evidence.

“The context used in the editorial was premised on deliberate conjecturing and assumptions based on cherry picked surmises which is far from true facts and figures and ultimate aim is only to bring disrepute, discredit and to tarnish the image of NAB.

“The entire defaming and concocted material is riddled with unadulterated malice based on vicious motives and illicit intent which is a question mark on the working of the Daily. It is also a worrisome fact that the standards of journalistic reporting were not properly adhered to by this esteemed newspaper that it even did not bother to seek the official viewpoint of NAB.”

The spokesman reiterated: “NAB will not come under any propaganda what so ever about it’s transparent, fair and meritocratic workings and will continue to nab corrupt elements and recover looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer.”

The spokesman said: “On scrutiny of hundreds of cases of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), it was come to light that the cases against CEOs of State owned Enterprises (SOEs) are less than one percent. The main aim of such propaganda is to discourage government institutions and attributing baseless allegations regarding Sate owned Enterprises (SOEs).

“NAB and government institutions including CEOs of State Owned Enterprises do not have any affiliation with any political party, group and individual. Our affiliation is only with the state of Pakistan. If Government institutions including CEOs of State Owned Enterprises are working on merit, transparently and completing all codal formalities in accordance with law, nobody will call them on honestly working as per law.

“NAB had filed references against Sheikh Imran ul Haq, former MD, PSO and others on the basis of solid evidence in the learned Accountability Court which is under adjudication. Moreover, NAB had filed 1230 references on the basis of solid evidence, statements of witnesses and documentary proofs, etc., against all accused persons. Besides, NAB is providing ample opportunity to all accused persons to confront the documentary evidence and record their statements in line with the true spirit of justice, transparency and fair play.”