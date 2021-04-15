German Q1 2021 cocoa grind down

HAMBURG: Germany’s first quarter 2021 cocoa grind fell 8.1% on the year to 91,482 tonnes, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said on Wednesday.

Grindings continued to fall because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the association said.

Germany’s fourth quarter 2020 cocoa grind had fallen 6.3% on the year to 92,034 tonnes and full year 2020 grindings dropped 8.4% on the year to 363,833 tonnes, the association had said in January.