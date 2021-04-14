ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt decides to ban TLP: Sheikh Rashid

  • The TLP followers were trying to create unrest in the country as they had tortured police personnel during the protest, he added.
APP Updated 14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the government had decided to ban Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) under Anti-Terrorism Act on the request of the Punjab government.

The TLP followers were trying to create unrest in the country as they had tortured police personnel during the protest, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the TLP workers blocked roads in different cities and disrupted the smooth flow of traffic including ambulances and vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders for coronavirus patients being treated in various government hospitals could not reach their destinations timely.

The minister said those who took law in their hands, the government would treat them with iron hands, adding that the enemies of the country wanted to destabilise Pakistan but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Replying to a question, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was enjoying full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was not going to be changed.

He said the government was making sincere efforts to reduce inflation as it was taking solid steps for the purpose, adding the prime minister was fully committed to address all national issues as he (PM) was working hard in that regard.

To another query, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif would prefer holding dialogue rather than confronting politics.

Coronavirus Sardar Usman Buzdar Shehbaz Sharif Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Punjab government Imran Khan coronavirus patients TLP

Govt decides to ban TLP: Sheikh Rashid

NATO allies agree to start Afghan pullout by May 1

Pakistan decides to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of deadly protests, violence across the country

US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters