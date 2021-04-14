Govt decides to ban TLP: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the government had decided to ban Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) under Anti-Terrorism Act on the request of the Punjab government.

The TLP followers were trying to create unrest in the country as they had tortured police personnel during the protest, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the TLP workers blocked roads in different cities and disrupted the smooth flow of traffic including ambulances and vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders for coronavirus patients being treated in various government hospitals could not reach their destinations timely.

The minister said those who took law in their hands, the government would treat them with iron hands, adding that the enemies of the country wanted to destabilise Pakistan but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Replying to a question, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was enjoying full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was not going to be changed.

He said the government was making sincere efforts to reduce inflation as it was taking solid steps for the purpose, adding the prime minister was fully committed to address all national issues as he (PM) was working hard in that regard.

To another query, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif would prefer holding dialogue rather than confronting politics.