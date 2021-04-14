ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
PM to announce uplift package for Sindh on Friday: Haleem

  • The package would begin an era of progress and prosperity for the people of province, he said while adressing a news conference here at the Circuit House.
APP 14 Apr 2021

SUKKUR: PTI Vice President Haleem Adil Shekh Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce an uplift package for Sindh during his visit to Sukkur on Friday.

The package would begin an era of progress and prosperity for the people of province, he said while adressing a news conference here at the Circuit House.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Sindh assembly, was flanked by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sukkur President Syed Tahir Shah, Papu Chachar, Safia Baloch and others.

He said in order to save the youth from joblessness, they were being given soft loans to start their own business.

The PTI's Federal Government wanted to do much more for the people of Sindh, but 18th Constitutional Amendment was a hurdle in its way.

"We support this amendment but many people have done corruption in its garb," he alleged.

Haleem said during the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government had given funds of Rs. 60 billion to Sindh.

The Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government wanted all funds routed through it so that it could misappropriate them.

On the other hand, the Federal Government desired that the people should get relief and basic amenities of life.

The PTI leader said the development of Sindh was that of Pakistan.

The corrupt politicians, however, were opposing fresh census as they did not want development in the province.

They wanted posting of their favourite deputy commissioners to get delimitations suiting their political interests, he added.

He claimed that some 44 percent of the funds were misappropriated in the development projects of Rs. 7 billion during the last five years.

He said the healthcare sector in the province was in poor condition.

Measles was spreading fast across Sindh as Larkana was already affected by AIDS.

