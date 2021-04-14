ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021
Markets

TSX gains on higher fiscal spending hopes, oil boost

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 83.86 points, or 0.44%, at 19,287.56.
  • The energy sector climbed 1.8% as US crude prices were up 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.2%.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as investors expect substantial fiscal stimulus measures to be announced next week, while a jump in oil prices supported the commodities-heavy index.

Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to spend big when it presents its first budget in two years next week amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and ahead of an election expected in the coming months.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 83.86 points, or 0.44%, at 19,287.56.

The energy sector climbed 1.8% as US crude prices were up 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.2%.

The financials sector gained 0.3% and the industrials sector rose 0.4%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%. Gold futures remained unchanged at $1,745.9 an ounce.

On the TSX, 150 issues advanced, while 70 issues declined in a 2.14-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 13.54 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Denison Mines Corp, which jumped 4.5%, and Lithium Americas , which rose 3.9%.

OrganiGram Holding fell 7.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Badger Daylighting , down 3.0%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and The Supreme Cannabis Company.

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across Canadian issues, there were 89 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 25.64 million shares.

TSX gains on higher fiscal spending hopes, oil boost

