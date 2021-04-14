US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken on the phone on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process came under discussion. The two dignitaries also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, it said.

The Army Chief ensured Pakistan’s full support for the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” peace process that has a mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

According to the ISPR, the US Secretary of State commended Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

The phone call between the Pakistan Army Chief and the US Secretary of State holds significance in the backdrop of developments in the Afghan peace process.

It came a day after US President, Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2020, marking the 20th anniversary of al Qaeda’s of 9/11 attacks that pushed America into its longest war.

The Secretary of State is set to meet NATO partners in Brussels on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of the meeting, the US secretary said that the moment has come to withdraw forces from Afghanistan. The US dignitary added that Washington looked forward to working with NATO allies on a "coordinated" pull-out.