ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.03%)
AVN 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.76%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.77%)
FCCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.36%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
MLCF 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
PAEL 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.98%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.83%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.38 (0.77%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 213 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,311 Increased By ▲ 262.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,544 Increased By ▲ 107.94 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Romanian PM fires health minister over handling of COVID-19

  • The three groups can count on roughly 56% of votes in parliament but their majority hinges on party leaders agreeing on governing issues.
  • "To be successful in fighting the pandemic I have always said there is a need for trust in state institutions," Citu said on Wednesday after dismissing Voiculescu.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

BUCHAREST: Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu fired his health minister on Wednesday, saying he wanted to shore up trust in state institutions as they battle the coronavirus pandemic, but potentially endangering the centre-right coalition government.

The dismissal of Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu marks the first major shift in the ruling coalition formed after a December parliamentary election between Citu's Liberals, centre-right grouping USR-Plus - which backs the minister - and the ethnic Hungarian Party UDMR.

The three groups can count on roughly 56% of votes in parliament but their majority hinges on party leaders agreeing on governing issues.

"To be successful in fighting the pandemic I have always said there is a need for trust in state institutions," Citu said on Wednesday after dismissing Voiculescu.

"To ensure trust in state institutions endures, I have decided to make a change at the top of the health ministry. I strongly believe in this governing coalition."

Citu did not elaborate.

Voiculescu, 37, an economist, had pledged to make the healthcare sector and state hospitals more transparent, and has faced a backlash from politicians and politically appointed hospital managers.

Voiculescu was in the process of hiring new heads of county health insurance agencies who control billions of euros in healthcare funds. Many were chosen because of their political allegiance, observers say.

Romania has one of the European Union's least developed healthcare infrastructures. One in four Romanians has insufficient access to essential healthcare and tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have left for other countries.

Citu said deputy Prime Minister and USR-Plus leader Dan Barna would act as interim health minister.

Voiculescu did not immediately comment. A government meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. USR-Plus lawmakers have called the dismissal an act of aggression.

Two fires and an oxygen tank malfunction at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in November, January and earlier this week killed or injured dozens.

Even before the pandemic, Romania's health care system had been under pressure, dogged by corruption, inefficiency and politicised management split between local and central authorities.

Some 13,360 COVID-19 patients were in hospital across Romania on Wednesday, including 1,521 in intensive care. The country has reported 1.01 million coronavirus cases and 25,605 deaths.

Romanian economy Florin Citu Romanian Prime Minister Romanian coronavirus cases

Romanian PM fires health minister over handling of COVID-19

US Secretary of State, Army Chief discuss US withdrawal from Afghanistan over phone

PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha

Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters