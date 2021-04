India's Infosys posts 17.5pc fourth-quarter profit jump

BENGALURU: Indian software services company Infosys posted a 17.5% jump in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, lifted by large contract wins as the COVID-19 pandemic drove digitisation efforts in multiple sectors.

Bengaluru-based Infosys said its consolidated net profit climbed to 50.76 billion Indian rupees ($675.39 million) in the three months to March 31, from 43.21 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose to 263.11 billion rupees from 232.67 billion rupees.