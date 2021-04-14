Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tonnes of dates to Pakistan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has gifted 100 tonnes of dates to the government of Pakistan.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Director King Suleman Relief Centre, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Usmani, formally handed over the consignment to the Cabinet Division.

The Cabinet Division secretary, Mohammad Azam, received the shipment on behalf of the government of Pakistan and expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for the gift.

He also conveyed warm sentiments of the people of Pakistan for their Saudi brethren for their love and affection and also expressed the hope that the warm and cordial relations between the two brotherly states will continue to flourish.

The two Muslim countries are resetting their ties after last year’s much-publicized spat culminating with Riyadh’s demand for early repayment of $3 billion loans, meant to put pressure on Islamabad’s foreign exchange reserves.

The feud that started with Pakistan’s closeness with Turkey and Malaysia and open criticism on Saudi Arabia over its passive role in the OIC on the matter of Kashmir led to the clash.

However, tensions between the two countries have since eased with Riyadh withdrawing its threat to withdraw $3 billion dollars of deposits and Pakistan paying back $2 billion dollars loan.

Islamabad and Riyadh have also renewed talks of an Aramco oil refinery and petrochemicals complex in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar.

Pakistan also won the hearts by showing support for Saudi leadership after the release of the declassified U.S. intelligence report on Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

As a result, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman spoke to Prime Minister on a phone call on March 30, 2021, and invited him to Riyadh. The gift of dates is another olive branch extended by the kingdom to its ‘truly reliable friend’ and regional partner.