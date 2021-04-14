World
'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken
- Blinken said ahead of talks with NATO partners in Brussels.
14 Apr 2021
BRUSSELS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the moment has come to withdraw forces from Afghanistan and that Washington would work with NATO allies on a "coordinated" pull-out.
"Together, we have achieved the goals that we set out to achieve and now it is time to bring our forces home," Blinken said ahead of talks with NATO partners in Brussels.
