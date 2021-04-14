Business & Finance
EU court rejects Ryanair challenges against state aid for SAS, Finnair
- Judges said the Finnair state loan guarantee was necessary in order to remedy the serious disturbance in the Finnish economy in view of the importance of the carrier for that economy.
14 Apr 2021
BRUSSELS: Europe's second-top court rejected on Wednesday Ryanair challenges against Danish and Swedish state aid for virus-hit SAS and Finnish support for Finnair, saying the measures comply with EU rules.
"Given that SAS's market share is much higher than that of its closest competitor in those two member states, the aid does not amount to unlawful discrimination," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
Judges said the Finnair state loan guarantee was necessary in order to remedy the serious disturbance in the Finnish economy in view of the importance of the carrier for that economy.
Pakistan bans TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of deadly protests, violence across the country
EU court rejects Ryanair challenges against state aid for SAS, Finnair
PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha
Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process
'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken
LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case
PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival
Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours
Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs
Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill
Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office
Read more stories
Comments