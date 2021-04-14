Pakistan
PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival
- Imran says Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees have been granted special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend their rituals
- Sikh people will be provided with free food, transport, and accommodation under coronavirus protocols: PM
14 Apr 2021
(Karachi) In a special message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival.
Taking to his Twitter handle, the premier said: "Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival.
He announced that Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees have been granted special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend their rituals.
Imran said that Sikh people will be provided with free food, transport, and accommodation under coronavirus protocols.
Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new harvest season. More than one thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan through Wagah Border to pay a visit to their religious sites on their religious festival of Baisakhi.
Pakistan bans TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act in wake of deadly protests, violence across the country
PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival
PM Khan launches low-cost housing project in Sargodha
Japanese envoy calls on COAS, praises Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process
'Time to bring our forces home' from Afghanistan: Blinken
LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case
Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours
Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs
Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill
Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office
Read more stories
Comments