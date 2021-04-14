PM wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

(Karachi) In a special message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the premier said: "Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival.

He announced that Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees have been granted special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pakistan and attend their rituals.

Imran said that Sikh people will be provided with free food, transport, and accommodation under coronavirus protocols.

Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new harvest season. More than one thousand Sikh pilgrims have reached Pakistan through Wagah Border to pay a visit to their religious sites on their religious festival of Baisakhi.