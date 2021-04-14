ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
AVN 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
DGKC 125.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.66%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
HASCOL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
JSCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.9%)
KAPCO 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.47%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.42%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.62 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.77%)
TRG 164.33 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.88%)
UNITY 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 33.76 (0.7%)
BR30 25,810 Increased By ▲ 175.84 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,231 Increased By ▲ 182.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,519 Increased By ▲ 82.26 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ireland set to hike 2021 GDP forecast to 4.5%

  • However, it is set to surge by 7.5% next year, contributing to GDP growth of 5%.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

DUBLIN: Ireland's finance ministry will more than double its forecast for 2021 gross domestic product growth to 4.5% on Wednesday, a source familiar with the process said, with stronger exports set to offset weaker than expected consumption growth.

Ireland's last forecasts six months ago that predicted GDP growth of 1.7% were based on the assumption of a no trade deal Brexit - a scenario that has since been avoided - and that a COVID-19 vaccine would not be widely available.

The updated numbers to be released later on Wednesday assume the planned acceleration of the vaccination programme and easing of lockdown measures this quarter will lead to an economic recovery over the second half of the year and into 2022.

Ireland has been under a strict lockdown since late December that has only begun to be slowly unwound, a scenario the finance ministry did not envisage last October.

As a result modified domestic demand, a measure that strips out some of the ways Ireland's large hub of multinational firms can distort GDP, is forecast to grow by 2.5% and not the 4.9% previously thought, the source said.

However, it is set to surge by 7.5% next year, contributing to GDP growth of 5%.

The faster than expected GDP growth will also cut Ireland's forecast budget deficit to 4.7% of GDP this year from an estimated 5% in 2020 before falling more sharply again to 2.8% next year.

A downside scenario will also be included in the update that predicts GDP growth would be almost 1 percentage point lower this year and 2.5 points lower next year if the current lockdown has to remain in place for a prolonged period.

Covid19 Vaccine GDP growth Ireland's finance ministry

Ireland set to hike 2021 GDP forecast to 4.5%

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters