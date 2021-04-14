ANL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

  • He has been directed to submit two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 14 Apr 2021

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted on Wednesday bail to Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case.

The LHC heard the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly's plea in the case and ordered his release. He has been directed to submit two surety bonds of Rs5 million each, Samaa reported.

In his petition, Sharif had said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proceedings against him had been prompted by mala fide intention.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Sharif’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar had completed arguments for the PML-N leader's bail. He said that the NAB failed to come up with any evidence to establish the charges. Tarar added that so far only ten out of the total 110 prosecution witnesses testified.

On September 28, NAB had arrested Sharif after the high court denied him further relief of pre-arrest bail in the reference.

