Markets
German Q1 2021 cocoa grind down 8.1pc on year
- Grindings continued to fall because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the association said.
14 Apr 2021
HAMBURG: Germany's first quarter 2021 cocoa grind fell 8.1% on the year to 91,482 tonnes, the German confectionery industry association BDSI said on Wednesday.
Grindings continued to fall because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the association said.
Germany's fourth quarter 2020 cocoa grind had fallen 6.3% on the year to 92,034 tonnes and full year 2020 grindings dropped 8.4% on the year to 363,833 tonnes, the association had said in January.
LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case
German Q1 2021 cocoa grind down 8.1pc on year
Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours
Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs
Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill
Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office
Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions
Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP
Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60
'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins
Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn
Read more stories
Comments