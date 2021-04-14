ANL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
ASC 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.02%)
AVN 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DGKC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.17%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.47%)
MLCF 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.58%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.32%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.68 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.91%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.35%)
UNITY 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 33.94 (0.7%)
BR30 25,825 Increased By ▲ 190.08 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,260 Increased By ▲ 211.4 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,532 Increased By ▲ 95.18 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.04-1/2

  • On the daily chart, the contract found a similar support at $13.76-3/4, around which, a spinning top formed on Tuesday.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may test a resistance at $14.04-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.20-1/2.

The contract not only stabilised around a support at $13.78-1/2, which is strengthened by another one at $13.73-1/4, but also rose above a resistance at $13.91-1/2.

The next resistance will be at $14.04-1/2. It is not very clear how high this bounce could extend, as its nature remains unknown.

The bounce could be a resumption of the uptrend or a moderate reversal of the downtrend. In either case, the contract is likely to rise to $14.04-1/2.

Only a break below $13.78-1/2 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, the contract found a similar support at $13.76-3/4, around which, a spinning top formed on Tuesday.

This is the bullish reversal pattern, signalling a further gain on Wednesday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.04-1/2

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters