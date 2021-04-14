World
French finance minister reiterates 2021 economic growth forecast
- France expects its economy to expand by 5% in 2021.
14 Apr 2021
PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday reaffirmed latest economic growth forecast for 2021 in France.
Le Maire also told BFM TV that financial aid measures to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis should remain until the end of the pandemic.
