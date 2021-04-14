ANL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
ASC 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.02%)
AVN 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DGKC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.17%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.47%)
MLCF 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.58%)
PAEL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.32%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.68 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.91%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.35%)
UNITY 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 33.85 (0.7%)
BR30 25,825 Increased By ▲ 190.89 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,252 Increased By ▲ 203.83 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,529 Increased By ▲ 92.37 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian crude imports fall 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

  • "Refineries in the main importing regions of Quebec and Atlantic Canada have been slower to recover from the pandemic impacts compared to refineries in the rest of Canada," the CER said in its analysis.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

CALGARY: Imports of crude oil into Canada dropped 20% year-on-year in 2020 due to weak demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Energy Regulator said in an analysis released Wednesday.

Canada imported 555,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year, the lowest level in at least 10 years, down from 693,000 bpd in 2019 and more than 800,000 bpd in 2010.

The total cost of imported oil in 2020 fell 40% from the previous year to C$11.5 billion ($9.18 billion), reflecting the lower volumes and a slump in global crude prices.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest crude producer and exports around 3.7 million bpd but the vast majority of its production comes from the western province of Alberta.

The country still imports some crude to serve refineries in eastern Canada because of a lack of pipeline access to western supplies, the specific product requirements of different refineries, and because it can be cheaper to import.

"Refineries in the main importing regions of Quebec and Atlantic Canada have been slower to recover from the pandemic impacts compared to refineries in the rest of Canada," the CER said in its analysis.

The CER said that was because of tighter COVID-19 travel restrictions in Quebec and Atlantic Canada than in western provinces, and weak demand from other countries for refined product exports from Atlantic Canada refineries.

The percentage of barrels imported from the United States rose to 77%, up from 72% the year before. Another 13% came from Saudi Arabia, 4% from Nigeria, 3% from Norway, and the remainder from several other countries.

Crude Oil Canada imports COVID19 pandemic Canada Energy Regulator

Canadian crude imports fall 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters