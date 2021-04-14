ANL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.98%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.42%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
DGKC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.95%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.36%)
PTC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.81%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.94%)
TRG 165.80 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.78%)
UNITY 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,871 Increased By ▲ 35.08 (0.73%)
BR30 25,840 Increased By ▲ 205.93 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,242 Increased By ▲ 193.81 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,529 Increased By ▲ 92.34 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test resistance at $60.94

8 On the daily chart, oil seems to be bouncing towards $61.74 again, around which, the downtrend may resume.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $60.94 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $61.75.

The contract has climbed above a resistance at $60.44. It is expected to inch up to the next resistance at $60.94.

The break above a falling trendline has not led to much optimism, as market could still be range-bound between $57 and $62.

Indeed, a wave pattern suggests downside bias despite the slow gains towards $61.75, as a powerful wave C is yet to develop. Support is at $60.04, a break below which could cause a fall towards $58.80-$59.64 range.

On the daily chart, oil seems to be bouncing towards $61.74 again, around which, the downtrend may resume.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil US oil

US oil may test resistance at $60.94

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters