ANL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
ASC 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.22%)
AVN 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.95%)
FCCL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.91%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.96%)
TRG 165.85 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0.71%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 198.35 (0.77%)
KSE100 45,231 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,524 Increased By ▲ 87.71 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN report says millions of women face restrictions on their body

  • "In essence, hundreds of millions of women and girls do not own their own bodies.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

UNITED NATIONS: Nearly half the women in 57 countries around the world face restrictions on what they can do with their bodies, such as have sex, use contraception or seek health care, the UN said in a report Wednesday.

The authors of the report by the United Nations Population Fund addressed for the first time women's bodily autonomy.

The study entitled "My Body is My Own" lists attacks on women in 57 countries, ranging from rape to forced sterilization to virginity tests and genital mutilation.

The study looks at restrictions on women deciding what to do with their bodies without fear of violence or a decision from someone else on their physical integrity.

"This lack of bodily autonomy has massive implications beyond the profound harms to individual women and girls: potentially depressing economic productivity, undercutting skills, and resulting in extra costs to health care and judicial systems," the UN population fund said in a statement.

The study said only 56 percent of the countries examined in the report have laws or policies providing for thorough sex education.

"The fact that nearly half of women still cannot make their own decisions about whether or not to have sex, use contraception or seek health care should outrage us all," said UNFPA director Natalia Kanem.

"In essence, hundreds of millions of women and girls do not own their own bodies.

Their lives are governed by others," Kanem said.

The report lists 20 countries or territories in which it says there are laws that allow a rapist to marry the victim so as to escape criminal charges.

It also listed 43 countries that do not have laws governing rape in married couples and says more than 30 countries impose restrictions on women's movements outside their home.

UN My Body is My Own UN population fund UNFPA Natalia Kanem

UN report says millions of women face restrictions on their body

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters