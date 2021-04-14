ANL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
ASC 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.22%)
AVN 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DGKC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.95%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
HASCOL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
PTC 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.7%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.01%)
TRG 164.81 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.17%)
UNITY 30.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 33.03 (0.68%)
BR30 25,812 Increased By ▲ 177.35 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,218 Increased By ▲ 169.48 (0.38%)
KSE30 18,519 Increased By ▲ 82.7 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine bet that paid off

  • The shot -- using the hitherto unproven mRNA method to deliver vaccines -- has since proven a success in public rollouts across the world.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

PARIS: With a strategic alliance, 24-hour production and a bit of luck, Pfizer and BioNTech were able to roll out their Covid vaccine at a brisk pace and relatively free of controversy.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech, a smaller German biotech firm, joined forces on April 9, 2020, as the world reeled from the pandemic, with deaths soaring and nations under lockdown.

The companies set an ambitious goal: Producing hundreds of millions of jabs in 2021 -- an incredibly short timeline when vaccines usually take years to develop and secure regulatory approval.

Seven months later, Pfizer announced promising results from clinical tests showing the vaccine developed by BioNTech was 90-percent effective against the novel coronavirus.

The shot -- using the hitherto unproven mRNA method to deliver vaccines -- has since proven a success in public rollouts across the world.

In March, BioNTech even promised 2.5 billion doses this year, a quarter more than initially planned.

The vaccine currently plays a leading role in European vaccination campaigns and in the United States.

Coronavirus BioNTech Pfizer covid vaccine

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine bet that paid off

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters