Hong Kong shares rally at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Wednesday sharply higher following another record-breaking close on Wall Street as traders shrugged off a spike in US inflation.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.05 percent, or 299.30 points, to 28,796.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.55 points to 3,397.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 percent, or 1.00 points, to 2,188.56.