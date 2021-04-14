ANL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
ASC 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.22%)
AVN 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DGKC 125.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.64%)
EPCL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.95%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
HASCOL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.91%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.84%)
TRG 165.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.66%)
UNITY 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 33.03 (0.68%)
BR30 25,812 Increased By ▲ 177.35 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,231 Increased By ▲ 182.62 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,526 Increased By ▲ 89.08 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Argentine VP cleared in one of eight fraud cases

  • "This is not only a leading case of lawfare but also the meddling and manipulation of judicial power in the electoral processes and Argentine politics," said the veteran firebrand.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's top appeals court on Tuesday dismissed a fraud case against Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Kirchner and several ex-government officials were accused in October 2015, when she was president, of fraud in relation to futures contracts for the purchase of dollars.

It was one of eight corruption cases facing Kirchner related to her two presidential terms from 2007-15.

The Cassation Chamber unanimously ruled that the defendants had no case to answer.

The case against Kirchner claimed that ahead of the 2015 presidential election, the dollars in the futures contracts were sold below market value. This would be highly lucrative for the buyer.

Kirchner could not stand in that election as she had already served two consecutive terms but she endorsed fellow Peronist Daniel Scioli, who subsequently lost to the market-friendly Mauricio Macri in a run-off.

Before the 2015 election, the central bank agreed to foreign currency sales in a bid to discourage devaluation of the currency during a period of currency controls.

But when Macri lifted those controls after he was elected, the peso plunged by 30 percent, resulting in a loss of 55 billion pesos (around $5.5 billion at the time) for the central bank.

But the court said that an analysis conducted by Supreme Court accounting experts in 2020 found that there were no irregularities nor detriment to the central bank.

When appearing in court by video link last month, Kirchner claimed the case was politically motivated ahead of the 2015 election.

"This is not only a leading case of lawfare but also the meddling and manipulation of judicial power in the electoral processes and Argentine politics," said the veteran firebrand.

Lawfare is a form of political manipulation that uses legal means to discredit or harm someone for political purposes.

Kirchner's former economy minister Axel Kicillof, the current governor of Buenos Aires province, and the ex-president of the central bank, Alejandro Vanolli, were among 11 other defendants in the case.

argentina Vice President Cristina Kirchner Cassation Chamber Macri Axel Kicillof

Argentine VP cleared in one of eight fraud cases

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters