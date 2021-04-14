ANL 35.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
Whatsapp introduces new features for Ramadan

  • These stickers have highlighted the importance of Iftar, Sehri times, and fasting, and its awareness.
Ali Ahmed 14 Apr 2021

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched a new service to celebrate the month of Ramadan.

As per WebBetInfo, a site that monitors Whatsapp the platform has introduced new stickers for Ramadan, As per details, iOS and Android users can download the Ramadan stickers from the store and send them to their friends.

These stickers have highlighted the importance of Iftar, Sehri times, and fasting, and its awareness. . Furthermore, WhatsApp has also introduced a new feature for all desktop users, under which they can log in to their computer and make audio and video calls.

Interestingly, under this feature even if the user's mobile is disconnected from the Internet, the call to the computer will continue, this will require a newer version of Windows 10 and WhatsApp.

If someone is using a laptop, they do not need headphones, the laptop must have a mic and speaker. Whereas, users on a regular computer will need mic headphones.

If a user wants to make a video call, he or she must install a separate camera in a normal computer, just as a laptop must have a built-in camera for video calling.

