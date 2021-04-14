Sports
UEFA Champions League leading scorers
- Benzema (Real Madrid), Berisha (Salzburg), Immobile (Lazio).
14 Apr 2021
PARIS: UEFA Champions League leading scorers after Tuesday's matches:
10 goals: Haaland (Dortmund) 8: Mbappe (Paris SG) 6: Morata (Juventus), En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Giroud (Chelsea), Neymar (Paris SG), Rashford (Man United), Salah (Liverpool) 5: Benzema (Real Madrid), Berisha (Salzburg), Immobile (Lazio), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Messi (Barcelona), Oliveira (Porto), Plea (Moenchengladbach)
