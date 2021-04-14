ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Malam Jabba resort: PHC urged to review decision regarding entry fee

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The vice president of District Bar Association Mardan, Advocate Ashraf Ali has urged the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to review its decision regarding the entry fee of Malam Jabba resort that has led to its closure for the public.

A Mingora bench of the high court has barred the resort’s management from collection of entry fee to the tourist spot on a petition from some lawyers in the area.

The skiing resort was closed after the verdict as its management said that the business was not viable for it without collection of the entry fee.

The vice president has also urged the government to do its best to restore tourism activities in the area that is providing jobs to thousands of locals besides helping the local businesses to flourish.

He said that certain principles should be followed to promote tourism in the region and bring investment.

He said the court’s verdict has damaged the business community and this would also provide an opportunity to many of criticism that is unacceptable to the legal community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

