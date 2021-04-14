ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Pakistan

Balochistan reports 76 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

INP 14 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan Health Department on Tuesday reported two more deaths and 76 positive cases of novel coronavirus in the province. The overall deaths by coronavirus in the province have reached to 217. According to a spokesperson for the health department, Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in five districts of the province. Nine cases have been reported in educational institutions, spokesperson stated.

The ratio of the positive tests in the province has been 7.91 percent, according to the provincial health department. The tally of active cases in Balochistan currently stands at 783, while the aggregate of confirmed cases has soared to 20,397, government spokesperson stated.

Coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,619, on Tuesday. The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the Covid-19 has claimed 118 more lives and 4,318 fresh infections were reported during the period. During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 76,034 and the rate of positive cases stood at 8.54 percent.

