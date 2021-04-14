ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Five districts of Punjab: Ordinance for commercial courts issued

Recorder Report 14 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has issued an ordinance for the establishment of commercial courts in five districts of Punjab including Lahore.

According to the details, a special event was held at Governor’s House Lahore to issue the ordinance. Officers of relevant departments as well as provincial Minister for Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Under the ordinance, commercial cases pending in other courts will be transferred to new commercial courts. Commercial courts will decide pending cases from other courts within 180 days. Constituency boundaries will also be fixed for all commercial courts.

Talking on the occasion, the governor said that the establishment of commercial courts would restore the confidence of investors in the government and legal system. Providing timely justice to the business community is the top priority of the government. He said the role of the business community in the economic strength of Pakistan cannot be ignored.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the government would address concerns of the business community and together we have to make Pakistan economically strong and prosperous.

Moreover, the governor has also issued an ordinance under which areas of Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib are no longer part of the Lahore Development Authority.

