LUMS hosts virtual homecoming event

KARACHI: LUMS hosted its first-ever virtual homecoming event, which brought together the growing alumni community from all corners of the world. The much-awaited annual event held recently, consisted of a variety of exclusive online activities that connected the alumni from all over the world.

The re-imagined activities ranging from a virtual campus tour to conversations with the nation’s favorite singers and cricketers, interactions with faculty members to a master class on Pakistani cinema, poetry recitals to fireside chats with LUMS leadership, and much more kept the audience engaged during the three-day event.

The ‘Give a Day to LUMS’ campaign was also launched by the institution during this event which encouraged the alumni to contribute as little as a day’s income from their annual incomes for scholarships. The drive intends to resolve the financial worries of highly talented students coming from across the country, by helping them acquire the required skills at LUMS to become pioneering change makers.

A zealous participation by the alumni was witnessed during this period as they reflected on their Luminite experience, educational success, and the lifelong friendships and relationships they had formed at the University. Perspectives on navigating through the job market and starting up own ventures after graduation were also shared by the former students during these sessions. Moreover, Adeel Hashmi moderated some of the sessions and kept the audiences entertained with his witty discourse and charismatic appeal.

