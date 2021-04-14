ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021
Pakistan

President calls for adherence to SOPs during Ramazan

APP 14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the faithful to strictly follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the month of Ramazan, which have been agreed upon after thorough consultations with Ulema and Mashaikhs.

The president, in his message on 1st of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1442 AH, felicitated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the arrival of holy month of Ramazan, which, he said, enabled them to fully reap the religious and moral benefits associated with it.

Fasting led to piety, which also meant that life should be led carefully, especially when the whole world was worried over the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, he added.

All the affected countries, he said, had been trying to overcome the outbreak with imposition of emergency measures because it was a deadly one.

President Alvi said everyone had to be careful and adopt certain measures, safeguarding the near and dear ones from the pandemic.

He observed that the people had to shun unnecessary social gatherings, and adopt washing and hygiene methods. According to health experts, wearing of masks and vaccination were also necessary. The president underlined the need to fully implement the SOPs as agreed upon after consultations with the Mushaikhs and Ulema regarding Namaz-e-Taraweeh, Aitkaf, and prayers, and other precautionary steps like making of ablution at homes and bringing of rugs. It was a national and religious duty to implement the precautionary measures, he further stressed. The president also urged the faithful to give Zakat and Fitrana with religious zeal and fervor during the holy month.

Coronavirus SOPs Dr Arif Alvi pandemic Ramazan Namaz e Taraweeh

