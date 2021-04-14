ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Sindh extends ban on wedding functions till May 16

14 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced it was extending coronavirus restrictions in the province, including a complete ban on wedding functions, till May 16, 2021.

According to the latest notification from the Home Department of the Government of Sindh, “Broader lockdowns” will be imposed in areas with eight percent coronavirus positivity ratios.

The provincial government has also said the ban on indoor dining will continue to be observed while outdoor dining will be allowed but till 10pm.

It said all business and commercial activities will begin at 6:00am and will close by 8:00pm, in light of the surging cases of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Sindh Home Department has laid down a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for five-time and Taraweeh prayers at mosques during Ramazan.

According to a notification issued by the department, the SOPs are aimed to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Following are the precautionary measures: carpets will not be laid at mosques and people will offer prayers on ground; people can bring their own prayer mats; citizens above 50 years of age; adolescent children and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to mosques; six-feet distance between individuals be ensured; and Sehr and Iftar meals should not be arranged at mosques.

The notification said if the government feels that these precautionary measures are not being observed or the number of Covid victims has risen to a dangerous level, the government will revise its policy.—Agencies

