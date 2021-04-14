ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Improving economic growth through agriculture

14 Apr 2021

Contribution of agriculture towards economic development is considered a paradox around the world since rural populations are fast migrating towards the cities onthe face of sprawling urbanization. However, in Pakistan, more than 60% of population still lives in rural areas and majority of this population is dependent on agriculture for their daily income. This phenomenon puts agriculture at the heart of Pakistan’s economic growth agenda, as well as to ensure food security for the nation. Hence, the development and modernization of this sector has become crucially important.

Pakistan’s agriculture sectorfaces many challenges with lack of technological innovation identified as amajor one. The negative impact of these challenges is not only affecting our socio-economic paradigm but also threatening our environmental ecosystem, such as, depleting water resources and low-quality of seeds and farm inputs impeding crop yield which in turn is reducing the nation’s overall food security.In fact, Pakistan is standing at the opposite end of modern farming and much effort is required to change from this position.

Being one of the fastest growing fertilizer companies in Pakistan, Fatima Fertilizer fully acknowledges that without modernization of Pakistan’s agriculture sector and empowerment of its farmers, the Country’s economy shall never progress. Fatima Fertilizer has taken up the farmer’s cause and remains very active in bridging the gap between policy makers and farmers. Fatima Fertilizer has indulged in many initiatives to realize this mission ofupheaving farmer prosperity. It recently signed an MOU with CMEC (China Machinery Engineering Corporation) under CPEC to introduce precision farming in Pakistan through high tech machinery for farms. Fatima Fertilizer also partnered with CABI (Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International) under the Punjab Govt’s project, ‘Establishment of Model Farms’ to build capacity of our farmers so they are able to export their produce to international markets. Further more, in the research domain it has partnerships with all research institutes in Pakistan and has published research papers on latest crop production technologies for wheat, riceand potato. Fatima Fertilizer is also amember of a joint venture entity with Sapphire and Nishat textile, under the name of SANIFA, to introduce high yield hybrid cotton seed in Pakistan. Further more,it is working with the rice research institute to save 20% water consumption in rice by introducing the latest dry sowing methodology to farmers in Punjab; this saving in water will help the tail end cotton farmers of Sindh who find it difficult to meet their crop’s water requirements.

The concept of sustainable farming is a new concept in modern era, referring to the capacity of agriculture over time to contribute for overall welfare by providing sufficient food and other goods and services in ways that are economically efficient and profitable, socially responsible, while improving environmental quality. It is a concept that can have different implications interms of appropriate technologies whether it is viewed at the farm level, at the agri-food sector level, or in the context ofthe overall domestic or global economy.

Agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and the developed nations of the world, with reference to establishing information and capability sharing alliances, can help nourish and up lift the agriculture sector in Pakistan and at the end will bear fruits for all concerned. Also important is the required synergy between farmers and industry and the role of Government support, which is critically important to transform conventional farming into technology-based digital agriculture. Both the Government and industry need to spearhead this vision and empower the farmers to achieve desired economic growth and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Economic growth trade and investment Trade and Investment Conference trade and investment agreement Pakistan & Srilanka

Pakistan & Srilanka-Trade and Investment Opportunities: Improving economic growth through agriculture

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.